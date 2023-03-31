A political volunteer group of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has joined forces to rally support for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory in the 2024 election.

Even though Dr Bawumia is yet to officially declare his intention, the group called ‘Bawumia Must Win’ (BMW) is certain he is the best bet for the NPP to retain power.

They indicated that, Dr. Bawumia is a threat to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday, the Group President, Gyasi Baako said they are in full support of Dr Bawumia’s bid to become flagbearer of the NPP and subsequently work to secure his victory in 2024.

The event held at GNAT Hall in Accra was themed: “Making history with Dr Bawumia as the next president of Ghana.”

Mr Baako noted that, Dr Bawumia over the years has demonstrated great competencies and exceptional leadership quality in leveraging technology to improve and correct the structural deficiencies of the traditional economy thus he is the best choice for NPP for the next general elections.

Party bigwigs present at the event were including Yendi MP; Farouk Aliu Mahama, Ablekuma North MP; Sheila Bartel, Effiduase-Asokore MP; Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie among others.

Below are some photos of the event