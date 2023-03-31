Former Black Stars midfielder, Derek Boateng believes striker, Inaki Williams will need time to settle into the Black Stars team.

Williams, who switched nationality last year June is yet to find the back of the net for the senior national team.

The 28-year-old featured in Ghana’s all three games at the Mundial in Qatar without a goal.

In the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Angola, the Athletic Bilbao forward played both games but was unable to find the back of the net.

But the former Fulham attacker has called for patience for the Spanish-born striker.

“I think Inaki Williams and other players who switched nationality don’t understand African football. They don’t know what is going on here. Our style and others. So, I think Inaki needs time but ask yourself if we can be patient with him,” he said on Asempa FM‘s Sports Nite show.

“To me, we shouldn’t depend on these kinds of players because they don’t understand our style,” he added.

Ghana will return to action in June to take on Central Africa Republic and Madagascar and Inaki Williams will hope to end his goal drought in the final round of games in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.