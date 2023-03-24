Former Ghana midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, says Inaki Williams will need a bit of time to adapt to the playing style of the Black Stars.

The Athletic Bilbao striker has played five games for the senior national team but has failed to find the back of the net.

Inaki, however, failed to score in Ghana’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers against Angola on Thursday at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Antoine Semenyo scored the only goal of the game at the 96th minute as the West African country maintained their perfect run in the qualifiers.

The struggle of the 29-year-old in front of goals has got a lot of Ghanaians talking about it with some concluding that he is not the right player for the four-time African Champions.

But Agyemabd Badu has called on Ghanaians to be patient and added that Inaki’s style of play is the reason why he has not scored yet.

“His type of play is a question mark to the team but the team will get to know his style soon,” the U-20 World Cup winner told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“He is fast so he likes going behind defenders. Our style of play does not suit him for now. It will take a bit of time. From there he will start scoring,” he said.

He also pleaded with the members of the current Black Stars squad to observe his style of play and to try to feed him.

“I will plead with the players that they need to learn how he plays in order to feed him. He also needs to learn how his colleagues also play,” he added.

Inaki Williams will have a chance to score when the team travel to Luanda for the return game of the qualifiers on Monday, March 27.

The game will be played at the Estádio 11 de Novembro with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.

Inaki, meanwhile, has scored five goals and assisted four times in 29 games for Athletic Club Bilbao this season