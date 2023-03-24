Asamoah Gyan has called for Ghanaians to support Inaki Williams after he failed to score against Angola in his home debut game.

The Athletic Bilbao forward who was part of the Black Stars squad that featured at the global showpiece failed to score having featured in all three games.

In the game against the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers, Inaki enjoyed 69 minutes of action as the Black Stars secured a narrow victory with Antoine Semenyo’s late strike.

Inaki has now gone seven games without a goal for Ghana.

However, Gyan, who netted 51 goals for the senior national team believes a first goal for Inaki will get him firing more.

“It’s very difficult to adjust to the African game, he has played in Europe all his life,” the country’s all-time leading goalscorer told Akoma FM.

“We need to give him more opportunities, he is improving even though he hasn’t found his feet yet but I’m sure his first goal will open the floodgates and many more will follow. His first goal will boost his confidence level. Let’s keep supporting him.”

Inaki will have another chance to get onto the scoresheet when the Black Stars take to Luanda to play Angola again.

The game will be played at the Estádio 11 de Novembro with kick-off scheduled at 16:00GMT.