Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo says he doesn’t mind starting games for the Black Stars from the substitute bench.

The AFC Bournemouth striker scored the winner as Black Stars secured a hard-fought win against Angola in the matchday three games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Semenyo has been part of the squad but has not been the ideal starting number 9 for the Black Stars.

However, the 23-year-old climbed off the bench and scored in injury time to give Ghana a narrow 1-0 win over the Palancas Negras at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Speaking in his post-match interview, the former Bristol City talisman said he is not obsessed about starting the next Ghana game because he scored today.

According to him, he only wants to prepare well to be ready to help the team in the next game.

“It doesn’t really make a difference. I always have to make sure I’m ready,” Antoine Semenyo said.

The Black Stars still maintain their top spot in Group E with seven points after three games.

The team will travel to Luanda for the matchday four games on Monday. The game will be staged at the Estádio 11 de Novembro with kick-off scheduled for 16:00GMT.