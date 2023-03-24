Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has urged parliamentarians to support the approval of the recently vetted ministerial nominees.

He said there is nothing in the 1992 Constitution that contradicts their qualification for the jobs.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, he said “as we know now, for the records, nobody has come out with any contrary view on these nominees.”

According to him, although members may have critiqued the size of government, “…the captain in charge is also constitutionally mandated to look at his vision and again move along with a certain number.”

The size of government, he stated can be explained and justified, therefore, “there should be no worry at all for all of us to consider favourably these nominees for they have earned it by merit.

“So I call on colleagues to do the needful by supporting this report so that by consensus, Mr Speaker, …Easter is just around the corner we are in the period of lent and fasting – Ramadan also just started, let us tell the country that because of the lent and Ramadan, every heat in us has been subdued and that we can make progress,” he urged.

It would be recalled that President Akufo-Addo on February 7, reshuffled some ministers in his government as well as nominated new ones to be approved by Parliament.

The Ministers were subsequently vetted by Parliament’s Appointments Committee for which a report was presented before Parliament to be debated.