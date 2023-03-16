Eman Sinare, the daughter of the immediate past National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare, has married in a colourful ceremony.

Enam tied the knot with Mohammed Abdul Kabir Abdul Salam on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

It was a beautiful star-studded Islamic ceremony which had actress Habiba Sinare, and broadcaster, Gifty Anti among others in attendance.

Visuals from the ceremony shared on Instagram by live_wedding_with_kweku captured the lovely bride in a shiny gown and a white turban.

Enam looked ravishing in the stylish gown designed with rhinestones and all glammed up with her makeup.

One of the videos from the ceremony which has captured the attention of many is the striking resemblance between mother and daughter.

Enam’s mother clad in a pink dress beamed with smiles as she covered her daughter’s face with the wedding veil.