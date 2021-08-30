The son of the Kotoko Board Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, has tied the knot with the daughter of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) boss, Kofi Koduah (K.K.) Sarpong in a plush ceremony.

Dr Kyei’s son, Nana Boadu, and Dr Sarpong’s daughter, Asantewaa Sarpong tied the knot over the weekend.

Many have described it as the Kotoko wedding since Dr Sarpong also served as a Board Chairman from 2010 to 2013.

It was a competition of glitz and glamour at a star-studded event that took place at Berekuso in the Eastern Region.

In one of the photos, the husband held on tightly to his wife as they walk down the aisle, beaming with smiles.

Another saw Dr Sarpong in a pose with her daughter and family members who were present to grace the occasion.

Viral photos from the ceremony, which have popped on social media, have generated massive reactions amid congratulatory messages for the newlyweds.