The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, says supporters in the United Kingdom have a role to play if they want to see the party break the famous eight-year cycle of parties in government.

The people’s Sammi Awuku as he is widely known lauded the Premier Branch for their contribution and continued support to the mother party, the NPP.

He noted that the outcome of the 2020 election underscores the importance of utilizing a participatory approach that involved diaspora Branches in the development of the party and in particular the UK Branch in Breaking the eight.

Mr Awuku, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) made the remarks at the annual UK Organiser’s Day themed mobilising the Diaspora to Break the 8.

The event which was attended by members of the 22 Chapters of the NPP UK Branch, was hosted by the Milton Keynes Chapter with the National Youth Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana also in attendance.

Mr Awuku was convinced the program, which turned into a mini-rally was a clear testimony and an endorsement that the Akufo-Addo led government programs was very well attended.

The secretary to the Council of Elders of the Branch Party, Mr Eric Agyemang who also present gave the chronology of events and personalities that led to the formation of the first diaspora Branch party in the political history of Ghana.

Nana B used the opportunity to outline the progress of work done by the government and thanked the Youth Wing of the NPP-UK Branch for their support and involvement in the just ended 2020 general election.

Mr Awuku further thanked the Branch Chairman Kwaku Nkansah, executives, and members for their unflinching support.

The Organiser, Kwame Boateng, who is also the Dean of All-Diaspora organisers was not left out of the acknowledgment.

His position was bestowed on him by Mr Awuku to lead and coordinate all activities of the International Branches, which he lauded he has delivered on.