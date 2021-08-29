Actress and one of the key conveners for the #FixTheCountry, Efia Odo, has finally revealed her mother was the reason she stopped the campaign.

The actress, born Andrea Owusu, explained her mother amidst tears called to beg over her involvement.

She made the disclosure in a Tweet after a follower asked her why she didn’t go for the much-anticiapted demo on August 4, 2021.

Efia Odo added her mum also said Ghana was not worth dying for, instead, she could make a change in her own way.

Coupled with her mother’s plea, she revealed her life was also at risk as she received numerous threats.

The actress, on July 6, 2021, announced a break from social media and the campaign, stating her mental health was at risk.

This was at a time the campaign had reached its peak with scores of Ghanaians ready and willing to join a planned demo.

However, the announcement was after a few weeks she was arrested together with about 10 other campaigners after they pitched camp in front of the law court complex holding placards.

