It was an emotional sight when Founder and Leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, mourned at his father’s funeral.

The final funeral rites of his father, James Kwadwo Bonsu, took place on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Abuakwa Sepase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Bishop Obinim, who pulled up at the funeral grounds in a Rolls Royce, first went to exchange pleasantries with family and sympathisers.

He then proceeded to file past the mortal remains of his father which had been laid in state.

Just like most of the mourners, Bishop Obinin could not hold back his tears as he pays his last respects.

Also present was Reverend Obinim’s wife, Florence Obinim, who also struggled with tears at the ceremony.

Reports have it that the late Kojo Bonsu, believed to be in his seventies, passed on on Friday, April 9.

Mr Bonsu is said to have been rushed to a hospital at Bosomoe in Kumasi after complaining of feverishness and died shortly after.

Watch the video below: