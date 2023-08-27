The burial and final funeral rites of Alexander Kwaku Marfo, father of Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene, has been scheduled for May 17, 2024.

The event will take place at Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region.

Akyem Oda Agona Abusuapanin Spokesperson, Kofi Dankyira, announced this at the 40th Day observation held at Fadama in the Okaikwei Central Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

He said the decision was arrived at a meeting between the family and the deceased’s children after the family had earlier proposed October, 2023.

Mr Dankyira,speaking to Adom News, described the deceased as a hardworking man who strived so hard to make everyone in the family happy.

He said the family had indeed lost an illustrious son.

Paying tribute to his late father, Kuami Eugene thanked friends, sympathisers, and the media who have mourned with the family throughout these difficult times.

He prayed that the Lord will continue to protect everyone who has contributed in various ways since his dad’s passing.

Mr Marfo passed on in July.



