A flag bearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Agyarko, has revealed a perspective on the challenges facing Ghanaians.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Mr. Agyarko said poverty is the enemy of the nation and its people.

“Our real enemy is poverty. The one who can roll up their sleeves and conquer this adversary will undoubtedly win the admiration of the Ghanaian population.” He said.

He underlined the public’s desire for an improved quality of life, stating that citizens aspire to experience better living conditions.

He warns that if those in power merely engage in complaints rather than actively addressing issues, the people’s patience will wear thin.

“Ghanaians are seeking a comfortable existence. Grumbling from those in authority will ultimately lead to disenchantment,” he asserts.

Mr Agyarko emphasised that the battle against poverty holds the key to legitimizing democracy in Ghana.

In his view, reliance on political collaborations might not be as pivotal as the commitment to eradicating poverty.

“Cooperation among political factions is not as critical as defeating poverty. The real victory lies in uplifting the standard of living,” he stated.

Describing himself as a unifying figure, Mr Agyarko expressed his empathy for his party members and the nation at large.

He promised to prioritize the welfare and overall well-being of both constituents and the country.

