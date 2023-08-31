A flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, has formally withdrawn from the upcoming run-off election to determine the 5th aspirant.

His withdrawal comes after NPP announced that its National Council will constitute an electoral college to break the tie between Mr Agyarko and his competitor Francis Addai Nimoh who were both 5th in the just-ended super delegate conference.

In a press release, Mr Ayarko described it as unconstitutional for the National Council to shortlist a few individuals to represent the 955 individuals who participated in the first round.

Citing other legal breaches, Mr Agyarko said the establishment of an electoral college also flouts the party’s constitution.

“It is totally unacceptable to me that such an unconstitutional act can be perpetuated on the altar of expediency. Am I to surmise that the party did not know the cost implication? It is unconscionable that the rules of the game will be changed midstream.

“Rules and regulations that are flip-flopped in such a manner is only detrimental to fair play and justice. It is a clear violation of the party’s constitution and the guidelines for the Special Electoral College. It is an unconstitutional act which | cannot allow myself to be associated with,” portions of his statement read.

Read full statement below