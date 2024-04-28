Students of Kalpohin Senior High School (SHS) at Tamale in the Northern region clashed with residents who joined them during entertainment on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

According to reports, the residents wore school uniforms to disguised themselves and evaded the school’s security.

Some of the students who spotted the ‘foreigners’ in the entertainment hall, ordered them out, which led to a scuffle.

Adom FM’s Regional correspondent, Illiasu Abdul Rauf Dabre reported that, both the students and residents pelted themselves with stones.

This caused a lot of damage to school property, including a Toyota saloon car parked infront of the school.

Illiasu reported that, this is not the first time such clash has occurred by the students and residents.