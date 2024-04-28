The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Sunday April 28 hold a mammoth rally in the Ejisu constituency ahead of the by-election slated for Tuesday, April 30.

It is said to be the final rally which will include community engagement to solicit votes for its candidate, Kwabena Boateng.

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia alongside other national party executives are expected to join the final rally this afternoon.

Former Member of Parliament for the Ejisu Constituency, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi,

Meanwhile, independent candidate and former MP for the area, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi is also wrapping up his campaign in his quest to return to Parliament.