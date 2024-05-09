The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Adentan Constituency, Akosua Asaa Manu, has refuted the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) claims that President Nana Akufo-Addo is obsessed with former President, John Mahama.

In an interview on Accra-based Onua FM, she labelled the claims as baseless and a “non-starter.

She emphasized that, the NPP government has a proven track record of effective governance and is committed to advancing the welfare of all Ghanaians to make it the preferred choice for the nation’s future.

Ms. Manu also challenged the feasibility of the NDC continuing ongoing projects initiated by the Akufo-Addo administration should John Mahama be elected in 2024.

She explained that, the opposition has consistently demonstrated their inability to build and develop the country.

Highlighting the significance of flagship programs like the “One District, One Factory” initiative and the Free Senior High School program in driving economic growth and providing access to basic education for young Ghanaians, she argued that, these interventions could cease once the NDC is elected into power.

The NPP parliamentary candidate expressed concerns over the potential repercussions of a Mahama presidency, citing previous declines in the agriculture sector, trade deficits, and low GDP experienced during his tenure as an example.



She underscored the NPP government’s achievements, including robust economic growth, thriving agricultural initiatives, infrastructure development projects, and social welfare programs.

Comparing the Vice President’s track record to Mahama’s presidency, Ms. Manu asserted that, Dr Bawumia’s strong candidacy for the upcoming presidential election, citing his proven leadership and transformative policies.

She expressed confidence that, Ghanaians will overwhelmingly support Dr Bawumia’s bid for the presidency.

