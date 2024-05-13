US music legend Stevie Wonder has arrived in Ghana following a decision in 2021 to permanently relocate to the West African country.

The 74-year-old Grammy Award winner is yet to announce publicly if he is down with the decision, as he was captured at the Kotoka International Airport, mobbed by fans and industry players on Monday morning.

The music icon was also seen playing the drums that the local music troupe welcomed him with, depicting his natural love for music.

He exchanged pleasantries with them before moving on with his duties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyond The Return | Ghana | African Renaissance (@beyondthereturn)

Meanwhile, in February 2021, the iconic, award-winning performer spoke to Oprah Winfrey in an interview explaining his decision to move to Ghana, citing the political turmoil in the United States.

“I wanna see this nation smile again. And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana because I’m going to do that.”

Winfrey then asked, “You’re going to permanently move to Ghana?”

“I am,” replied the singer,

He added, “I don’t want to see my children’s children’s children have to say, ‘Oh please like me. Please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me.’ What is that?”

This isn’t the first time Stevie Wonder, known for such hits as “Happy Birthday” and “I Just Called to Say I Love You.” has said he was considering moving to Ghana.

In 1994, he said he felt there was “more of a sense of community” than in the US.

Nonetheless, Stevie Wonder, a Michigan native, learned to play piano, drums, and harmonica by age 9 and signed to Motown in 1961. He has won 25 Grammy Awards, an honorary award, and has been nominated 74 times.

MORE: