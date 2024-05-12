Special Aide to former President John Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has denied claims that former President John Mahama wasn’t invited to Asantehene’s birthday celebration.

In a post on X, she clarified that the post in her name was not authentic, noting that, the National Democratic Party (NDC) flagbearer has always maintained a cordial relationship with the Asantehene.

“The relationship between my boss, former President John Dramani Mahama, and Nana Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu, is a matter of public record.”

“Both gentlemen enjoy a warm brotherly relationship, and let me state without doubt that John Mahama does not require any kind of invitation to participate in any activities, be they public or private, involving Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II” she wrote.

Madam Mogtari urged the public to ignore such fake post from “Mr. No Ideas’ and his boys and girls”.

She stated that, John Mahama and Otumfuo have a strong relationship, thus he has free pass to Manhyia.

