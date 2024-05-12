The Ghana Police Service has interdicted three of its personnel over the disturbance in Adugyaman in the Ahafo Ano South East District in the Ashanti Region.

This was in response to reported lapses in duty during the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise.

Inspector Michael Addo, G/CONST. Eric Boakye, and G/CONST. Michael Gyan have been relieved of their duties with immediate effect following allegations of professional misconduct.

In a statement on May 12, the service indicate that the interdicted officers, stationed at the Electoral Commission Office in Adugyama, purportedly failed to execute their responsibilities effectively when faced with attempts to disrupt the registration process on May 11.

The Service believes that their alleged failure to maintain proper security protocols has prompted swift disciplinary action from the Police Service.

The interdicted personnel are expected to undergo the due disciplinary process within the Police Service.

Meanwhile, the police says it has taken into custody, Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda.

This is in connection with another recent disturbance during th registration exercise in Kukuom, Ahafo Region.

The incident, which ensued on Saturday, May 11, saw one person sustaining injuries and hospitalised.

The police’s investigations so far suggest Alhaji Collins Dauda’s involvement in the disturbances that marred the registration process.

While in custody, investigations are underway to ascertain his role in the incident.

Moreover, the police have intensified efforts to apprehend other suspects.