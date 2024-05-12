The Ghana Police Service has strongly condemned the incidents of violence at some voter registration centers in the ongoing limited voter registration exercise.

The service has condemned the occurrences at registration centers in Cape Coast, Central Region; Kukuom, Ahafo Region; and Adugyama, Ashanti Region.

In a press release signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, “Police have made a number of arrests as investigations continue. The police would like to remind the public that the registration exercise is a civic responsibility that must be attended to in a civil manner.”

The police service issued a warning to the public, urging them to exercise the utmost restraint and comply with the laws governing the electoral process.

“The police will not tolerate any disregard for the law, and any persons who engage in such acts shall be dealt with accordingly.”

Already, MP Collins Dauda has been is in police custody in connection with the recent disturbance during at Kukuom.

Read the full statement below:

READ ALSO: