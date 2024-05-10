Tragedy has struck Akyem Osenase community in the Eastern Region following the mysterious death of over 22 people.

According to reports, deaths have been reported within a month after the deceased allegedly consumed stolen pregnant goats.

Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM reported that, the suspects sold the stolen goats to a drinking bar operator who prepared pepper soup with it.

However, about 22 customers who bought the soup reportedly fell ill and died within a short period.

The exact cause of death is not known, but traditional leaders in the area have blamed the strange deaths on a curse.

The suspects have confessed and identified the deceased as those who consumed the stolen goats.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to reverse the curse to avert more deaths.