The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised objections over the Electoral Commission’s decision not to disclose the serial numbers of the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) kits used in the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise.

The controversy sparked after the NDC requested the EC to provide them with the serial numbers of the BVR kits being used for the current Limited Voter Registration process.

However, the Commission, in a statement on May 9, cited potential security risks to the electoral system and its operations as grounds for withholding the serial numbers from external parties.

The NDC’s Deputy Director of Elections and IT, Tanko Rashid-Computer, questioned the commission’s justification.

He questioned the inconsistency, wondering why the Commission would refuse to disclose the serial numbers during registration.

The NDC man said EC’s reluctance to share the serial numbers may imply hidden motives.

“What are they talking about, why do they have to tell lies? What do they have to hide? During election time, they give us the serial numbers of BVDs, that is the ones we use to vote. The serial numbers are given to us and they are written on the pink sheets.

There is a column where you have to write the serial numbers of the BVDs, so, how come when it comes to the registration they don’t want to give us the serial numbers? It is like they have something to hide,” Mr. Rashid said in an interview on Citi TV.

READ ALSO: