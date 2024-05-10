Over 50 shops at Awoshie Been-To along the N1 highway in the Greater Accra region have been demolished.

The demolition which has resulted in significant losses took place on Friday by the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly.

Considering the number of structures in unauthorised places, the Assembly said the exercise is to ensure safety.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi News, the affected shop owners said they were not given adequate time to relocate.

“Regrettably, there is nothing to do to rectify the situation at present. My belongings have been destroyed, as I was unable to retrieve them from the shop before the demolition commenced at dawn.

We have consistently made payments to the chiefs for the land, so the sudden turn of events is confusing,” a shop owner sadly said.

