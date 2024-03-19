On March 16, 2024, bulldozers were sent to the premises of one of Ghana’s biggest event centres, the Fantasy Dome, located in the heart of Accra.

The Fantasy Dome, a colossal 20,000-seater event center that had played host to countless memorable entertainment shows, was reduced to rubble under the relentless force of bulldozers on that fateful day.

The CEO of Fantasy Entertainment, Leslie Quaynor, stands amidst the debris, a portrait of resilience tinged with frustration.

He revealed the shocking truth behind the demolishing on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

To him, it was orchestrated by state security agencies acting on the directives of the Ghana Trade Fair Company.

But Quaynor is not one to go down without a fight.

“This is no ordinary structure; it’s a legacy, a symbol of Ghana’s vibrant entertainment scene. We will rise again!” he said.

The battle lines are drawn as Quaynor recounts his struggle to negotiate a lease extension with the Trade Fair, only to be met with resistance.

Despite legal injunctions and court orders, the relentless march of demolition machinery knows no bounds.

Yet, amidst the chaos, Quaynor finds solace in faith.

“God always shows us the right path,” he muses, a glimmer of hope amidst the rubble. With a steely resolve, he vows to pursue justice through the hallowed halls of the law courts, his unwavering belief in the rule of law serving as his guiding light” he prayed.

The new Ghana International Trade Fair Center Development Project, when completed, would have a convention and an exhibition center, a technology hub, a retail mall, commercial offices, hotel accommodations, and public realm spaces.

Infrastructure works and construction of the major exhibition centre are now underway.

