Renowned broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi has explained why he will never vie to be a Member of Parliament.

He said becoming an MP comes with a lot of burden and unnecessary attacks which he cannot handle.

“It won’t happen. I can’t. I won’t dare go to Parliament. Do you know what it takes to go to Parliament? You will go through a lot,” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

Confirming his stance, the host of the Kokrokro morning show on Peace FM said he was forced to cancel an interview with Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin today because his constituents ambushed him.

This, he added forced the Efuttu MP to rather listen to them and postponed his interview with him.

All of these, Mr. Kayi noted, are strong indications that being an MP is a difficult task to handle.

