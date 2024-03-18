The Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has made a solemn pledge to his former comrade-in-arms in civil society, Franklin Cudjoe.

The latter has revealed in a Facebook post that he has spent time with the former where they discussed issues of governance in Ghana.

According to Mr Cudjoe, the high point of the meeting was Dr Amin Adam’s pledge not to be fiscally reckless.

“My brother Franklin, in all l will do, l do not want to be remembered as the Finance minister who was fiscally reckless,” Mr Cudjoe quoted Dr Amin as saying.

Below is a full text of what Mr Cudjoe posted:

So, my brother, Hon. Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam Ghana’s current Finance Minister invited yours truly to catch up and chat about country. Catch up because before getting into politics, we were comrade-in-arms in civil society, he with Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP) and moi with IMANI. One of the most successful impact our two think tanks had was the work we did in 2015 in influencing the IMF bailout by directly engaging the IMF in Washington to ensure that the 2015 bailout contained key structural benchmarks to reign in government’s penchant for fiscal recklessness. We achieved this enviable feat through the dexterity of Abdulkarim Mohammed then with Oxfam, who facilitated our travels and meetings with top technical staff of the IMF in 2015.

Anyways yesterday, we discussed almost every aspect of our governance system, the highs and lows and crucially how we got here today and reminisced about those fiscal benchmarks we worked so hard for, but now deviated from. I shared some of our solutions-oriented work with him. One statement Hon. Amin Adam made for which l said l was going remember when assessing his 9-month tenure until the next elections was, “My brother Franklin, in all l will do, l do not want to be remembered as the Finance minister who was fiscally reckless”.

Good luck Hon. Minister of Finance.