Kumawood actor, Clement Bonney, also known as Mr. Beautiful, has expressed his disappointment in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s leadership and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said government’s failure to fulfill the plethora of promises to Ghanaians is legendry.

“NDC in 4 years built new airports, harbours, more schools, and more hospitals were built. But what do the NPP supporters have to show for their toil when you all went to support President Akufo-Addo and his driver’s mate Bawumia for 8 years, what do they have to show for it” Mr. Beautiful said in an interview on Onua FM.

He also chided fellow actors, Kalybos and Agya Koo, who have been ardent supporters of the NPP.

In his view, they should be ashamed to show their faces in public due to the lack of tangible progress under the NPP.

“If I were Kalybos or Agya Koo, I would cover my head with a scarf because I would be too ashamed to show my face in public. It has been 8 years, what do they have to show for it?” he remarked.

