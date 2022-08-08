Congratulatory messages are in order for Fafa Kayi, daughter of veteran broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi, as she graduates from the Academic City University College.

She graduated last Saturday with a first-class honours bachelor’s degree in Communication Art.

To top the icing on the cake, Miss Kayi emerged as the best student in Communication Art for the 2022 graduating class.

It was such a joyous and memorable moment as both her mother, veteran actress, Irene Opare and Mr Kayi joined her to mark the day.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a video from the ceremony to tell the world how proud she was of Fafa.

She wrote: Congratulations to my daughter @fafakayi__ Best student in Communication Art, I am proud of you ❤️To God be the Glory 🙏🏽🙏🏽



