Renowned broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi has reacted to the recent power crisis known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’.

In his view, there is the need for transparency from the power producers.

“It is obvious that there is a challenge, and so they should come out clear. I believe there is an issue and they should come out clear and tell Ghanaians what’s happening” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

Despite assurances from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) that there will be no need for load shedding, several communities continue to experience power fluctuations.

Ghanaians insist on the necessity of ECG and its affiliates providing a load-shedding timetable. They believe this will enable them to organize their daily routines accordingly.

But the broadcaster said the reluctance by ECG to openly communicate to consumers is politically motivated.

“To me, it is just politics, that’s why they are scared to come out clear. It is just a matter of communication” he added.

Mr. Sefa Kayi noted that, prompt and transparent communication from the responsible authorities could have mitigated the situation.

“When the issues started, whoever was responsible should have just come out to communicate with consumers. This should not be a problem, but just communicate” he stressed.

Sefa Kayi disclosed that, he personally questioned the CEO of ECG and was told that it is not “dumsor,” the local term for power outages.

However, he noted that the term “dumsor” has become politicized, causing hesitation among officials to acknowledge the situation.

