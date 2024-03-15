Former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has chastised the Minister of state-designate for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, for claiming illegal connections are to blame for “dumsor.”

She believes Mrs. Osei-Asare should avoid getting involved in areas where she lacks expertise.

Her work, Ms. Jantuah noted is limited to finance thus lacks knowledge in illegal electricity issues.

“While listening to Abena, I felt extremely sad. She didn’t even know what she was talking about. She knows nothing about energy. She should keep quiet. She has been given a position and we are all happy a woman has been given a position, but she should not mingle in energy issues,” she said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday.

Nana Yaa’s comment comes after the Minister of state-designate for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare raised concerns about the erratic power supply in the country.

During her vetting by the Parliament’s Appointments Committee on March 13, 2024, Mrs. Osei-Asare blamed dumor on illegal meter connections.

She therefore urged Ghanaians to refrain from engaging in such unlawful activities.

But Nana Yaa Jantuah said the issue about dumsor is financial.

She urged the Finance Ministry to settle the energy sector debt and charged government to be truthful to Ghanaians.

Ms. Jantuah also called on the management of ECG to make a timetable available to make work easier.

