Minister of State-designate for Finance, Abena Osei-Asare has blamed the intermitted power outage known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’ to illegal connections.

During her vetting by the Parliament’s Appointments Committee on March 13, 2024, she cited illegal meter connections as a contributing factor.

“Yes, it is a big issue in the energy space, but we also have to do our part, ECG loses about 30% of the investment of the power they produce. How does this come about? The illegal structures, illegal meters and everything, they are human beings who do these things” she bemoaned.

Recognizing the gravity of these challenges, she emphasized the need for collective responsibility, urging Ghanaians to refrain from such unlawful activities.

“In as much as government is doing its part, we as citizens will also have to change our attitudes towards these things and that is the only way together, we can succeed and address these issues” the Minister of State-designate for Finance said.

Mrs. Osei-Asare urged electricity consumers to pay bills promptly, underscoring the negative impact unpaid bills has had on the operations of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

“Whenever your payments for electricity are due you have to go ahead and pay. As citizens who love our country and want institutions to succeed, we also have to do our part to help our nation,” she said.

Expressing optimism about potential improvements, Osei-Asare highlighted the forthcoming implementation of an energy sector reform plan.

ALSO READ:

ECG cuts power to Pankese after residents allegedly attack staff over skyrocketing bills [Video]

Health Ministry responds to ECG’s ultimatum to 91 hospitals over debt

I will not apologise – Manhyia South NPP Chairman tells Wontumi