Angry residents of Pankese have reportedly assaulted staff of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over exorbitant electricity bills.

The community has been reportedly disconnected from the national grid after the incident.

A Unit Committee member in the area, Eric Boafo confirmed this to Adom News.

He said the confusion started when a staff of ECG attempted to disconnect the power of an aggrieved customer who had decided not to pay the bill until reconciliation is done.

“This resulted in a fight after the ECG man slapped the customer. This angered the residents leading to the assault” Mr. Boafo stated.

After the incident, he claimed the ECG Manager at New Abirem decided to disconnect the entire community from the national grid as punishment for attacking his staff.

The Unit Committee member said all efforts to get the matter resolved for them to have electricity has proven futile.

He said business owners in the town especially those running cold stores are incurring a lot of debt due to the lack of electricity to keep the wares fresh.

On behalf of Pankese, Eric Boafo appealed to ECG to temper justice with mercy and restore their power.

