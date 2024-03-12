The Ranking Member of the Energy Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor, has accused the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) of spreading false information about the recent intermittent power outages commonly referred to as ‘dumsor’.

While the ECG claims that these outages are due to overloaded and faulty transformers, Mr. Jinapor argued that, the widespread load shedding is actually caused by financial issues rather than technical problems as asserted by the ECG.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation, and just yesterday, we obtained the PURC’s Cash Waterfall Mechanism Validation Report for January 2024. I can confidently, albeit sadly, confirm that the current load shedding is not due to technical issues; it is a financial matter. It is a result of mismanagement,” Mr. Jinapor said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

Mr. Jinapor said Ghanaians are sleeping in darkness because of mismanagement of funds by government.

“This constitutes a severe misuse of the cash waterfall mechanism and a mishandling of funds,” he said.

