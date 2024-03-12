The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has explained why there may be power outages in certain parts of the country.

These outages are anticipated during the peak load period, typically between 7:pm and 11:pm.

The company has attributed these disruptions to increased demand on approximately 630 transformers nationwide, resulting in blown fuses and broken conductors within the transformers.

Despite concerns from some Ghanaians labeling these outages as a resurgence of the power crisis known in local parlance as ‘dumsor’, External Communications Manager of ECG, Laila Abubakar said that is not the case.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, she urged citizens not to interpret the situation as a complete power outage.

“The issue isn’t a generational problem or routine maintenance, but rather an overload on the transformers. We are not shedding load and so Ghanaians should not misinterpret whats happening” she said.

She affirmed the company’s commitment to transparency, stating that they owe it to their customers to communicate the nature of the problem.

However, she said they cannot provide a timetable because the power outage is a mechanical fault which has been resolved.

Madam Abubakar therefore apologized to customers who are affected by their maintenance and assured customers that they are actively addressing the issue to ensure a more stable electricity supply.

READ ALSO:

ECG to disconnect 91 hospitals over GH₵261m debt; check out list

We have not defaulted in payments to IPPs – ECG MD clarifies

ECG warns of more power outages