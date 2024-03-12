The Executive Director of the Progressive Organisation for Women’s Advancement (POWA), Victoria Hamah, has praised former President John Dramani Mahama for choosing Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.

In her statement, Ms. Hamah said the nomination is a clear demonstration of a strong political will to elevate women’s representation in Ghana’s politics to higher levels.

She stressed the significance of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s selection in addressing the longstanding gender disparities prevalent in political leadership roles.

Ms. Hamah commended Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s commitment to political leadership despite the myriad challenges faced by women in the political arena, including social, cultural, and economic barriers.

However, she said the nomination alone is not sufficient to ensure the overall well-being of Ghanaian women.

She highlighted the importance of linking such appointments with broader considerations of Affirmative Action to address systemic issues hindering women’s effective participation in politics.

Below is her post

