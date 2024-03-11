The widow of the late Dr. John Kumah, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, has revealed that self-proclaimed prophet, Nigel Gaisie was aware of John Kumah’s illness before making his purported prophecy about a deputy minister’s death in 2024.

Speaking exclusively to Asaase News, Apostle Lilian Kumah disclosed that Nigel Gaisie was close to their family and possessed detailed information about John Kumah’s deteriorating health.

The revelation came after the family cut ties with Nigel Gaisie upon learning that he had used confidential information supplied by them to prophesy doom during his watch night service on December 31st.

“Nigel Gaisie was like a brother. He knows my late husband, Lawyer John Kumah personally, one-on-one. We have sat in this house and eaten together several times. That is how far we go. When he came from abroad to start a church in Ghana, he came to my church, Disciples of Christ Ministries and I did a programme with him dubbed “Let The Prophet Speak”.

“We know him very well and have been aware since November 2023 that the late John Kumah was seriously sick. My husband had a lot of respect for men of God in this country and that included Nigel Gaisie, whom my husband and I thought was a genuine man of God,” Apostle Lilian Kumah stated.

“Nigel Gaisie knew very well that my husband was terminally ill as far back as August 2023 but regardless of that, he stood on his altar on 31st December 2023 to lie through his supposed prophesy that a Ghanaian deputy minister will die in the year 2024. What does he want to achieve through these fake prophesies?” John Kumah’s widow further stated.

She further criticised Nigel Gaisie’s alleged womanising tendencies and questioned his credibility as a prophet, accusing him of spreading falsehoods and engaging in extramarital affairs.

“What is surprising to me is that Nigel Gaisie claims that he is a prophet but goes about womanizing and sleeping with other people’s wives but God has not been able to reveal his ungodly acts to him. He claims to see all that concerns prominent people in Ghana but the extramarital affairs that have caused his wife to leave their matrimonial home has not come to his attention.

“I say on authority that the reason why he is no longer welcomed to several ministries in Ghana is that everywhere he has visited, he went after people’s wives and slept with them which led to the breaking of several homes,” Apostle Lilian Kumah disclosed.

In a related development, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah filed a police complaint against Captain Smart, a media personality, for insinuating that her husband died of poisoning.

She urged the Ghana Police Service to investigate the journalist’s claims and bring an end to the misinformation surrounding her late husband’s death.

These revelations come amidst social media speculation and resurfaced video clips of Captain Smart alleging deliberate poisoning of the late Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Ejisu Constituency, John Kumah.

