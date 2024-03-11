Lack of adequate space is compromising the quality of healthcare at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

According to the facility, data from the National Ambulance Service indicates that the hospital receives more emergency cases than any other hospital in the country.

Meanwhile, checks by JoyNews indicate that wards at the accident and emergency centre, designed to accommodate an average of 12 patients, now houses over 40 patients, with some receiving treatment on the floor.

Head of public relations at the facility, Kwame Frimpong explained that “there are spaces that were designed for 12. If you go to Komfo Anokye right now, Orange, 12, the minimum we count in a day is 40.”

“That is why when you come in and tell us that we have no beds in Komfo Anonke, we will tell you that this is not true. We have a lack of space. That is our challenge. But we’ve compromised the space and at times, because of this thing, may also end up compromising the quality of care.

Mr Frimpong insisted that without improved resources, quality healthcare cannot be guaranteed.

He told JoyNews that “the National Ambulance Service data will tell you that they take more patients to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital than any other hospital in Ghana.”

