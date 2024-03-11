The former Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu, who was removed from office on the 14th of February, has said he regrets any negligence that anyone may have suffered during his tenure.

He said he did his best to satisfy all those who came his way.

Mr. Makubu hopes another opportunity may present itself for him to remedy any difficulties encountered by anyone.

He made the remarks in an interaction with Joy News’ Peter Senoo.

Meanwhile, some residents in the Oti Region have commended President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial reshuffling.

They said the removal of Joshua Makubu as Oti Regional Minister will provide equal opportunities for others to serve and bring the needed development.

President Akufo-Addo last month relieved some Ministers and Deputy Ministers of their portfolios as part of strategies to strengthen governance.

Mr. Makubu was removed and replaced by Daniel Machator.

