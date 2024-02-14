Some residents in the Oti Region have commended President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial reshuffling.

They said the removal of Joshua Makubu as Oti Regional Minister will provide equal opportunities for others to serve and bring the needed development.

President Akufo-Addo has relieved some Ministers and Deputy Ministers of their portfolios as part of strategies to strengthen governance.

Mr. Makubu was also removed and was replaced by Daniel Machator.

Some residents who spoke to Adom News welcomed the decision and believe that appointing a new Minister for the region is necessary to drive development.

The residents are of the view that, the new Minister will bring his rich experience to the table.

Profile of Daniel Machator

Mr. Daniel Machator is an Assistant Registrar of Public Affairs at the Ghana Institute of Journalism. He is a prolific writer and a columnist in the area of security, bringing rich communication experience to his role.

Mr. Machator holds a Master of Arts in Communication degree from the University of Cape Coast and a Bachelor of Arts degree in History with Linguistics from the University of Ghana.

He also holds certificates in Countering Violent Extremism in Public Places, Conflict Resolution in Detention Centers, and other security-related courses.

Prior to his appointment at the Institute, Mr. Machator served as the Deputy Chief Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Prisons Service.

In this role, he, along with the Chief Public Relations Officer, developed, managed, and defined the tone of the service’s communication materials for media houses. He was also responsible for developing strategic partnerships with key stakeholders of the service among other public relations functions.

Mr. Machator had earlier served as the Central Regional Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Prisons Service, a position he held for seven years.

Before joining the senior corps of the Ghana Prisons Service, Mr. Machator worked with Theovision International as the Radio Station Manager for Radio Gaakii in Saboba, Northern Ghana.

An accomplished correctional manager, writer, speaker, and award-winning columnist, Mr. Machator has a great interest in youth development and correctional reforms. He is an affiliate Member of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana.

