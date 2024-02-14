The Valentine’s Day ministerial shake up has seen the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, as Minister of Finance.

A press release from the presidency on Wednesday, February 14, catalogued the sacked ministers, those reassigned and newly appointed.

The President’s decision comes as a surprise to many political observers, given Ofori-Atta’s prominent role in the government.

Dr. Mohammed Adam Amin Anta, MP for Karaga and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry is replacing his boss, Ken Ofori-Atta as Minister of Finance designate.

A veteran technocrat with extensive experience in the oil, gas and financial sectors, Adam’s appointment sends a clear message about the government’s commitment to economic stability and growth.

There will be high expectations placed on Adam as he takes on this important position with the country currently having International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal on his table.

The reshuffle is thorough, to strengthen the party’s position as the country heads to the December election.