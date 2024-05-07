The National Taskforce Division of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has intercepted 130 bags of smuggled cocoa beans at Mpraeso in the Kwawu South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The cocoa beans were smuggled from Suhum with an exit to Mpraeso through to the Afram Plains then finally to Togo.

However, the team had a tip-off while embarking on their daily routine surveillance within the Kwawu block, leading to the arrest of the smugglers.

The suspects, Kwasi Edem 55 and Dennis Hodo, a 28-year-old tipper truck driver, are currently in custody at the Mpraeso Central Police station, assisting with investigations.

The smugglers had stuffed the 130 bags of cocoa beans in the tipper truck and covered the surface with Chippings, an innovative way to swindle off the minds of security agencies in their dubious activities.

The intent to sell the cocoa double the price in Togo.

With a bag of cocoa selling for at 1,070, the smugglers could have made a whooping GH₵269,100 in a day.

The Municipal Chief Executive(MCE) for Kwawu South, Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr, confirmed the arrest to Adom News.

He disclosed that, a similar operation which was started two years ago led to the apprehension of smugglers who were exiting the Ghana to Togo.

Mr Atta Ofori has vowed the district will not be used as an exit point for smugglers of Ghana’s natural resources to neighbouring countries.

He has therefore called on the various MMDCEs to tighten security in their districts to curb smuggling.

