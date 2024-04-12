The Kpando Municipal Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) on Friday, 12th April, 2024 intercepted three trucks of smuggled cocoa beans at Torkor in the Volta Region.

According to the officer-in-charge, Deputy Superintendent of Immigration (DSI) Peter Austin Hall, a team was deployed based on intelligence to Kpando Torkor where a boat suspected to be coming from the Afram Plains was found loaded with bags of cocoa beans.

“The officers covertly observed the offloading of the cocoa beans into three trucks which were parked close to the landing site, ready to be smuggled through an unapproved route at Wli to Togo,” a statement from the Service read.

The suspects identified as Wahab Abdulai, Nicholas Agbesi and Fodume, all aged 42, were arrested together with their vehicles numbered GE 1782-U, AS 7907-22 and GT 5932-12 respectively, between the hours of 12:40am and 4:00am.

The suspects and trucks have been handed over to the Kpando Police for further action.

GIS says it remains resolute in the protection of the borders and prevention of cross-border crimes.

“Border residents and the general public are also applauded for continuously collaborating with the Service through information-sharing.

“Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious persons and activities to the GIS and other security agencies in line with the See Something, Say Something campaign,” the statement added.

