Member of Parliament (MP) for Hohoe constituency in the Volta Region, John-Peter Amewu has lost his mother, Gertrude Anani Amewu.

The unfortunate incident according to Mr Amewu who doubles as Minister for Railway Development occurred a few days ago.

He announced the death in a post on his Facebook page as he appealed for prayers for himself and family in this difficult time.

In a short tribute, the MP revealed his mum, who was affectionately called Don’t Worry, was the kindest person he has ever known and made him who he is today.

She was 94 years.

“My lovely mum; Mrs. Gertrude Anani Amewu also known as “Don’t Worry” sadly passed away a few days ago. She was the kindest person in the world and made me who I am today.

“We’re taking some time as a family to grieve her loss and we ask for your prayers in this difficult moment. May the good Lord rest her gentle soul and bless her lineage. Thank you,” he wrote.

Below is his post on Facebook