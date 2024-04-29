The campaign team of independent candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi is insisting on its allegations that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is planning to rig the upcoming by-election in Ejisu.

According to the team, the indications are clear on the ground and constituents can attest to it.

The campaign aide, Nana Osei disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday, ahead of the by-election on Tuesday.

Nana Osei alleged that, certain NPP bigwigs visited the constituency and announced during their interaction that National Security operatives will be used as poling agents.

Aside from this, he claimed the NPP has already brought in ballot papers which has left constituents in shock.

“They brought a car to the Kwamo Executive Lodge and people rushed to see what was inside and we indeed confirmed that they were ballot papers. Why is the NPP bringing ballot papers and not the EC?

“Why should they bring the ballot papers before the election? These are the things that make us believe they want to rig the process,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo on Sunday criticised the three-time NPP MP who has severed ties with the party to go independent over the allegations.

President Akufo-Addo cautioned Mr Aduomi to desist from resorting to lies in his quest for a comeback.

Speaking at the NPP’s final rally on Sunday, the President said he is indifferent about the former NPP MP’s decision to sever ties with the party.

He further asked Ejisu electorates to disregard any of his claims.

Listen to Nana Osei in the video attached above:

