The campaign team of independent candidate, Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi has targeted not less than 80% of the total votes ahead of the Ejisu bye-election on Tuesday, April 30.

The campaign aide, Nana Osei Bonsu said this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Monday.

According to him, the ground is fertile with the odds in their favour and is certain their candidate will win the election.

Nana Osei’s confidence, he explained, is based on Mr Aduomi’s track record as a three-time New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP).

The highly anticipated race has six candidates including the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Boateng and Mr Aduomi who have been tipped as fore runners.

Though the former MP’s campaign has been quiet, it is said to be fast catching attention in the constituency.

