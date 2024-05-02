Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, also known as Kwaku Azar, has expressed his thoughts on the Ejisu by-election, stating an exercise in an election year is wasteful.

Kwaku Azar made this observation in a Facebook post, stating the Ejisu MP will spend most of the next 7 months campaigning for the impending general election, and will be entitled to ex gratia.

In this regard, he is proposing an amendment to Article 112(6) of the 1992 Constitution, which provides that “A by-election shall not be held within three months before the holding of a general election.”

However, he is also of the view that an incumbent MP’s party should be allowed to nominate a replacement if the seat becomes vacant.

“But we can have an honest debate about whether we prefer the unfilled seat or a party replacement. Either one is better than the status quo of electing an MP in a by-election to serve in Parliament for 7 months, 4 of which will be used on recess. “By-elections in an election year is wasteful. Say no to by-elections in a general election year,” he wrote.

He stated any savings from an avoided by-election, salaries, ex gratia, and other perks would go to fund basic education in that constituency.

The much anticipated by-election held on Tuesday, April 30 follows the death of New Patriotic Party (NPP) sitting MP and Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah.

After a fiercely contested race between six people, including three Independent candidates, NPP candidate, Kwabena Boateng emerged victorious.

He polled 27,782 votes, comprising 55.79% of the total votes cast across the 204 polling stations.

His closest contender, former NPP MP who went Independent, Kwabena Aduomi obtained 21,536 votes, representing 43.24% of the total 49,801 votes.

Read Kwaku Azar’s full post below: