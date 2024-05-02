Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 6 comes to an end with its highly anticipated Grand Finale, set to take place on Sunday, 5th May 2024, at the West Hills Mall on the Accra-Kasoa Highway.

The event promises to be a star-studded affair, featuring an incredible lineup of Ghana’s top entertainers who will take the stage to deliver unforgettable performances.

Leading the pack is Akesse Brempong, the dynamic gospel artiste known for his soul-stirring performances and uplifting melodies. With his powerful vocals and infectious energy, Akesse is sure to set the stage on fire and inspire audiences with his message of hope and faith.

Joining him is MOG Music, the talented singer-songwriter whose music has touched the hearts of many across the nation. With his smooth voice and heartfelt lyrics, MOG is set to deliver a performance that will leave a lasting impression on everyone in attendance.

Adding to the lineup is Afronita, the young and dynamic dancer who became an internet sensation not long ago.

With her captivating dance moves and infectious energy, Afronita is guaranteed to get the crowd moving and create an electrifying atmosphere at the grand finale.

Last but certainly not least is Dope Nation, the dynamic duo known for their infectious beats and charismatic stage presence. With their signature sound and captivating performance style, Dope Nation is sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience and close out the night with a bang.

Together, these talented entertainers will come together to create an unforgettable evening of music, celebration, and entertainment at the Nsoromma Season 6 Grand Finale. From soul-stirring gospel melodies to infectious Afrobeats rhythms, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Don’t miss out on the action – make sure to be seated by 4:00 PM at the West Hills Mall to be part of the live audience, or tune in to Adom TV for the live broadcast of the Nsoromma Season 6 Grand Finale.

It’s a night you won’t want to miss! NSOROMMA! YERE HYEREN!