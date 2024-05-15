Some Ghanaian students on government scholarships in Morocco have appealed for the release of their stipend, which is in 10 months’ arrears.

According to the students, comprising undergraduates, masters, PhDs and post-doctoral the delay in the release of their stipend is affecting their studies.

In a statement, the students said they are in a dire situation that calls for urgent awareness from the government and the general public.

“In spite of the fact that students are supposed to receive monthly stipends for basic needs such as food, accommodation, transport, study materials, administrative needs, students are left in a lurch,” portions of the statement read.

The statement added that, the students are faced with security threats as most of them stand the risk of getting arrested.

“This is due to the failure of registration and/or renewal of resident cards »cartes de séjours« which demands financial support. Students have been evicted from their apartments and many more threatened to be evicted since they have not been able to cater for their rent and their essential bills.

“Just recently, some students were reportedly ill and are not able to receive

healthcare due to this dire situation. One student suffering from a peptic ulcer

recently went unconscious and was rushed to the hospital,” the students lamented.

It continued, “However, he is not able to cater for his medications and finds a challenge with dieting. There are other students who stand the same fate due to similar underlying health conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and many more.”

Below is the full statement:

