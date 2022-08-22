Some 250 Ghanaian students on government scholarships in Morocco have been rendered homeless over delay in the release of their stipend.

The stipend between $250 and $450, according to them, has been in arrears for the past eight months.

Some of the students who shared their ordeal on Beyi W’ano segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Monday said they now live in church auditoriums whilst others perch with friends from other countries.

Vice President of the Ghanaian Students Association in Morocco, Nana Kwabena Dankwah, said majority of the students have been evicted from their apartment due to default in payment of rent.

He indicated that, majority of the students have suspended their studies and internships due to delay in payment of the stipend.

Mr Dankwah said though they have reported the matter to Ghana’s Mission in Rabat, they have not received any support.

Also, Isaac Ofori Agyekum, who is done with his studies since June, said he was evicted for defaulting in payment of rent.

The graduate said he now perches with a friend in his tailoring shop as an apprentice just to make ends meet.

Mr Agyekum said the health of some of the students keeps deteriorating due to the poor living conditions.

He appealed to the government, especially the Scholarship Secretariat to expedite action and come to their aid.